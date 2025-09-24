Global Market Shifts Amid Fed Speculation and Geopolitical Tensions

Stocks fell globally on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not confirm investors' hopes for significant interest rate cuts. In contrast, the U.S. dollar rose broadly across various currencies.

In Europe, defence stocks outperformed, inspired by President Trump's supportive remarks on Ukraine's position against Russia. Despite geopolitical influences dominating this year's markets, investors focused on the U.S. economic outlook and potential Federal Reserve actions.

Long-term U.S. government bonds saw increased demand, while U.S. economic data indicated slowing business activity. In commodity markets, gold prices held steady, and Brent crude oil edged higher amid ongoing supply concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)