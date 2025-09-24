Left Menu

Market Waves Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Global stocks faced declines following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on interest rates. However, European defense stocks rose sharply due to U.S. President Trump's comments on Ukraine. Investor focus shifted towards the U.S. economy and interest rate forecasts, with increased likelihood of rate cuts anticipated in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:25 IST
Market Waves Amid Geopolitical Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks experienced a downturn, shadowing overnight losses on Wall Street, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell avoided affirming a potential decrease in U.S. interest rates. In contrast, European defense stocks rose significantly after aspirations were raised by President Trump's statements regarding Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The geopolitical landscape, highlighted by Trump's address at the U.N. General Assembly, took a backseat to economic projections for the U.S., as investors closely monitored the Federal Reserve's monetary policy signals. The U.S. dollar appreciated, leaving other major currencies like the euro and yen in a weaker position.

Despite the anticipation of a rate cut in October, Powell's statements provided little additional guidance for market direction. Traders increased their expectations of further rate reductions, while long-term U.S. Treasury bonds performed steadily amidst the monetary policy uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iranian President Pezeshkian's Bold UN Address Unveils Regional Tensions

Iranian President Pezeshkian's Bold UN Address Unveils Regional Tensions

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh and Singapore Forge Path to Innovation and Sustainable Growth

Madhya Pradesh and Singapore Forge Path to Innovation and Sustainable Growth

 India
3
Congress Blasts BJP-Led Government for Economic Chaos and Constitutional Erosion

Congress Blasts BJP-Led Government for Economic Chaos and Constitutional Ero...

 India
4
Cross-Border Search: The Rescue of a Minor Eloped to Nepal

Cross-Border Search: The Rescue of a Minor Eloped to Nepal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025