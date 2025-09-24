Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Alwar
A horrific accident in Alwar district saw four family members, including a child, lose their lives when a dumper collided with their motorcycle. The tragedy led to a road blockade by locals, demanding justice and highlighting the critical issue of road safety in the region.
In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle carrying four family members, including a five-year-old boy, in Alwar district. The accident occurred near the Jhiri stand on Dausa Road, tragically claiming the lives of all riders.
The victims, from Mejod village, were heading to Jaipur's Jamwa Ramgarh area when disaster struck. Babulal (40), Monu (5), and Ashok (22) died instantly, while Narsi (25) succumbed en route to the hospital, officials confirmed.
The incident sparked anger among local residents, who blocked the Alwar-Jaipur road in protest. Tempers flared resulting in a confrontation between villagers and drivers, wherein a passerby was reportedly assaulted. The bodies are currently held at Pratapgarh Community Health Centre for post-mortem as police work to calm the situation.
