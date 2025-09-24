Left Menu

Jain Resource Recycling IPO: A Boost for Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling

The initial public offer of Jain Resource Recycling Ltd saw strong investor interest with 73% subscription on the first day. The company, which recycles non-ferrous metal scrap, is raising funds to pay debt and grow operations. The IPO will close on September 26.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was met with enthusiastic investor response, achieving 73 percent subscription on its first day of bidding, Wednesday.

The three-day IPO saw bids for over 2.27 million shares against the 3.12 million shares available, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. Notably, the quota for qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed by 1.11 times, while the category for retail individual investors received 51 percent bids, and non-institutional investors recorded a 12 percent subscription rate.

The Tamil Nadu-based company, specializing in non-ferrous metal recycling, aims to raise over Rs 562 crore from anchor investors. The IPO price band is set between Rs 220-232 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 8,000 crore at the upper limit. Proceeds will be used to pay down debt and support corporate activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

