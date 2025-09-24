Labour Ministry and Zepto Collaborate to Boost Youth Employment
The Labour and Employment Ministry has formed a partnership with quick commerce company Zepto to increase job opportunities and youth employability via the National Career Service portal. Zepto will offer 10,000 job listings. Similar past collaborations with companies like Amazon and Swiggy mobilized about 500,000 vacancies.
The Labour and Employment Ministry has partnered with Zepto in a strategic move to enhance job opportunities and employability for youth. This collaboration will leverage the National Career Service (NCS) portal to offer 10,000 job postings.
This initiative follows the Ministry's previous partnerships with major companies such as Amazon and Swiggy, which have mobilized nearly five lakh vacancies through the NCS portal.
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the significance of the NCS platform as a bridge between job seekers and employers, facilitating secure and quality employment.
