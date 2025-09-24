Transformative Impact of GST Reforms Highlighted in Arunachal Pradesh

During a GST awareness campaign organized by the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the significant impact of GST reforms on the state's economy. The campaign is part of the nationwide 100-day GST Bhachat Utsav.

Mein addressed traders and entrepreneurs, emphasizing that GST under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has simplified compliance and boosted India's indirect tax system, contributing to significant economic growth. He pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh's GST collections have increased from Rs 227 crore in 2017-18 to an impressive Rs 1,900 crore in 2023-24.

The additional resources have been directed towards infrastructure development, with improvements in road construction, healthcare, education, and welfare programs. Mein called for broad participation in government initiatives like 'Seva Pakhwada' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', aimed at promoting Swadeshi products and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)