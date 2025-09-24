Left Menu

Transformative Impact of GST Reforms Highlighted in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein underscored the positive influence of GST reforms on the state's economy during a GST awareness campaign. The event emphasized the role of local businesses in implementing GST, which has fueled economic growth and improved state revenues by nearly seven-fold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:59 IST
Transformative Impact of GST Reforms Highlighted in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a GST awareness campaign organized by the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the significant impact of GST reforms on the state's economy. The campaign is part of the nationwide 100-day GST Bhachat Utsav.

Mein addressed traders and entrepreneurs, emphasizing that GST under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has simplified compliance and boosted India's indirect tax system, contributing to significant economic growth. He pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh's GST collections have increased from Rs 227 crore in 2017-18 to an impressive Rs 1,900 crore in 2023-24.

The additional resources have been directed towards infrastructure development, with improvements in road construction, healthcare, education, and welfare programs. Mein called for broad participation in government initiatives like 'Seva Pakhwada' and 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', aimed at promoting Swadeshi products and supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Mandates Timely State Bar Council Elections Amid Fake Degree Concerns

Supreme Court Mandates Timely State Bar Council Elections Amid Fake Degree C...

 India
2
Unrest in Ladakh: A Cry for Statehood

Unrest in Ladakh: A Cry for Statehood

 India
3
JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion

JK Lakshmi Cement's Solar Power Push & New Expansion

 India
4
Pakistan Appeals to IMF for Flood Impact Consideration

Pakistan Appeals to IMF for Flood Impact Consideration

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025