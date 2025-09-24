Left Menu

Luxurious Journey: President Murmu's Royal Rail Ride

President Droupadi Murmu will travel on the opulent Maharajas' Express train from New Delhi to Vrindavan Road station near Mathura. The train includes lavish amenities such as a Presidential suite and deluxe suites. The journey is meticulously coordinated between two railway zones to ensure seamless operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:21 IST
Luxurious Journey: President Murmu's Royal Rail Ride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of luxury, President Droupadi Murmu is set to travel on the Maharajas' Express, one of the world's most opulent trains, from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi to Vrindavan Road station near Mathura.

The train, typically operated for affluent tourists by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has been specially commissioned to carry the President. It will feature 18 lush coaches, including a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, and other high-end amenities.

Comprehensive coordination efforts have been made by Northern and North Central Railway zones to ensure the President's journey is both smooth and secure, with senior railway officials, Railway Protection Force, and Government Railway Force personnel on duty throughout the route.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

Supreme Court Questions Delay in Execution of Balwant Singh Rajoana

 India
2
Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

Drones and Diplomacy: Flotilla Under Fire in International Waters

 Global
3
Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

Rescued Workers Return Home: A Success Story of Coordination

 India
4
Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

Mexico Tackles Screwworm Outbreak Amidst Concerns Over Livestock Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025