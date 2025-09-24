Luxurious Journey: President Murmu's Royal Rail Ride

In an extraordinary display of luxury, President Droupadi Murmu is set to travel on the Maharajas' Express, one of the world's most opulent trains, from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi to Vrindavan Road station near Mathura.

The train, typically operated for affluent tourists by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has been specially commissioned to carry the President. It will feature 18 lush coaches, including a Presidential suite, deluxe suites, and other high-end amenities.

Comprehensive coordination efforts have been made by Northern and North Central Railway zones to ensure the President's journey is both smooth and secure, with senior railway officials, Railway Protection Force, and Government Railway Force personnel on duty throughout the route.

(With inputs from agencies.)