RSS National Executive Meets at Vrindavan: Progress and Future Directions
The RSS national executive committee convened in Vrindavan, Mathura, to review progress on goals of self-reliance and social harmony set last year and strategize future programs. Under tight security, RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and senior leaders are spearheading discussions over multiple days to assess regional implementations.
- Country:
- India
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) gathered its senior leaders and key functionaries for a national executive committee meeting in Vrindavan, Mathura. The purpose was to evaluate progress on established goals and discuss future programs.
Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of RSS, arrived on Sunday to Keshavdham, initiating the multi-day conference. Meetings unfolded in groups, focusing on regional goal assessments and strategies for the organization's objectives, aiming for self-reliance and social harmony.
Significant members such as Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and others joined on Monday. Discussions continued, concentrating on achieving and disseminating plans down to the grassroots level. Prominent political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend the forthcoming weekend events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
‘G Ram G’ Law Boosts Rural Self-Reliance, Chouhan Announces Agri Tech Push
Mohan Bhagwat Defines RSS Beyond Common Misconceptions
RSS Chief Calls for Unity Amid Diversity to Foster Social Harmony
Empowering Women: Mohan Bhagwat on Social Dynamics and Love Jihad
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Social Harmony and Family Values