RSS National Executive Meets at Vrindavan: Progress and Future Directions

The RSS national executive committee convened in Vrindavan, Mathura, to review progress on goals of self-reliance and social harmony set last year and strategize future programs. Under tight security, RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and senior leaders are spearheading discussions over multiple days to assess regional implementations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 05-01-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 22:18 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) gathered its senior leaders and key functionaries for a national executive committee meeting in Vrindavan, Mathura. The purpose was to evaluate progress on established goals and discuss future programs.

Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of RSS, arrived on Sunday to Keshavdham, initiating the multi-day conference. Meetings unfolded in groups, focusing on regional goal assessments and strategies for the organization's objectives, aiming for self-reliance and social harmony.

Significant members such as Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and others joined on Monday. Discussions continued, concentrating on achieving and disseminating plans down to the grassroots level. Prominent political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend the forthcoming weekend events.

