Sikkim's Roads: A Lifeline in Need of Revival

The president of the BJP's Sikkim unit, DR Thapa, met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to discuss pivotal infrastructure issues impacting the state's economy and tourism.

Central to their conversation was the restoration and enhancement of road connectivity, particularly significant as Sikkim commemorates its 50th year of statehood. The BJP released a statement highlighting these discussions.

Thapa emphasized the urgent need for rehabilitating National Highway 10, the main artery of Sikkim, which suffered severe damage from the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Floods and recurrent landslides. He noted that monsoon-related road closures have cut supply chains, reduced tourist numbers, and inflated prices, affecting the hotel sector and livelihoods. Furthermore, Thapa pitched a climate-resilient infrastructure plan, proposing a new highway and a Ring Road in Gangtok to mitigate congestion, and called for robust coordination between state authorities and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. Gadkari assured Thapa of the central government's dedication to resolving these challenges.

