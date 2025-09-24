The Legacy of Sponge Cities: Remembering Kongjian Yu

Chinese architect Kongjian Yu tragically died in a plane crash on Tuesday in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin announced on Wednesday.

Yu, aged 62, earned international recognition for his groundbreaking 'sponge cities' concept, which employs nature-based solutions to manage water. This approach, favoring the absorption and retention of water, has been widely adopted across China and various global urban areas, including the U.S. and Russia.

Vice President Alckmin expressed his condolences, acknowledging Yu's significant contributions to sustainable urbanism and biodiversity preservation. Yu, who had recently participated in the Sao Paulo International Architecture Biennale, leaves a profound legacy in the field of ecological urban planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)