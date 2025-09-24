Left Menu

The Legacy of Sponge Cities: Remembering Kongjian Yu

Chinese architect Kongjian Yu, renowned for his 'sponge cities' concept, passed away in a plane crash in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands. Yu's innovative approach, using nature-based solutions for urban planning, has influenced cities worldwide. His contributions to sustainable urbanism leave a lasting legacy in ecological preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:24 IST
The Legacy of Sponge Cities: Remembering Kongjian Yu
architect

Chinese architect Kongjian Yu tragically died in a plane crash on Tuesday in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin announced on Wednesday.

Yu, aged 62, earned international recognition for his groundbreaking 'sponge cities' concept, which employs nature-based solutions to manage water. This approach, favoring the absorption and retention of water, has been widely adopted across China and various global urban areas, including the U.S. and Russia.

Vice President Alckmin expressed his condolences, acknowledging Yu's significant contributions to sustainable urbanism and biodiversity preservation. Yu, who had recently participated in the Sao Paulo International Architecture Biennale, leaves a profound legacy in the field of ecological urban planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Fall Short as Indian Middle-Order Stumbles in Asia Cup Clash

Abhishek Sharma's Heroics Fall Short as Indian Middle-Order Stumbles in Asia...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Ladakh Erupts: Statehood Protests Turn Violent

Ladakh Erupts: Statehood Protests Turn Violent

 India
3
Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite T20I Wicket Club

Mustafizur Rahman Joins Elite T20I Wicket Club

 United Arab Emirates
4
Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

Deadly Attack at Dallas ICE Office Sparks Ideological Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025