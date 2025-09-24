The Legacy of Sponge Cities: Remembering Kongjian Yu
Chinese architect Kongjian Yu, renowned for his 'sponge cities' concept, passed away in a plane crash in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands. Yu's innovative approach, using nature-based solutions for urban planning, has influenced cities worldwide. His contributions to sustainable urbanism leave a lasting legacy in ecological preservation.
Chinese architect Kongjian Yu tragically died in a plane crash on Tuesday in Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin announced on Wednesday.
Yu, aged 62, earned international recognition for his groundbreaking 'sponge cities' concept, which employs nature-based solutions to manage water. This approach, favoring the absorption and retention of water, has been widely adopted across China and various global urban areas, including the U.S. and Russia.
Vice President Alckmin expressed his condolences, acknowledging Yu's significant contributions to sustainable urbanism and biodiversity preservation. Yu, who had recently participated in the Sao Paulo International Architecture Biennale, leaves a profound legacy in the field of ecological urban planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss in Brazil: Visionary Architect Yu Kongjian and Team Perish in Plane Crash
Toyota Temporarily Suspends Brazil Production Following Storm Damage
Presidential Chemistry: Can Brazil and U.S. Tackle Tariff Tensions?
Brazil Pledges $1 Billion for Tropical Forests Conservation
Brazil Leads the Charge with Billion-Dollar Commitment to Forest Conservation