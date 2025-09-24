India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a substantial Rs 69,725-crore package to enhance India's shipbuilding sector. The initiative aims to reduce foreign dependency and propel India toward becoming a global leader in maritime commerce.

The cabinet also approved a productivity-linked bonus for 10.91 lakh railway employees amounting to Rs 1,865.68 crore. This will allow employees to celebrate upcoming festivals with increased joy and enthusiasm, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Other notable cabinet decisions include infrastructure projects in Bihar, worth Rs 6,014.31 crore, covering road expansions and railway line doublings. These projects are expected to fast-track Bihar's development and create new employment and industrial opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)