India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 69,725-crore package to boost India's shipbuilding industry, aiming to reduce dependency on foreign ships and enhance maritime commerce leadership. Additional decisions include a productivity-linked bonus for railway employees and infrastructure projects in Bihar, all under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a substantial Rs 69,725-crore package to enhance India's shipbuilding sector. The initiative aims to reduce foreign dependency and propel India toward becoming a global leader in maritime commerce.

The cabinet also approved a productivity-linked bonus for 10.91 lakh railway employees amounting to Rs 1,865.68 crore. This will allow employees to celebrate upcoming festivals with increased joy and enthusiasm, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Other notable cabinet decisions include infrastructure projects in Bihar, worth Rs 6,014.31 crore, covering road expansions and railway line doublings. These projects are expected to fast-track Bihar's development and create new employment and industrial opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

