UAE-India Council Strengthens Partnerships to Boost Trade
The UAE-India Business Council has signed strategic agreements to boost trade and investments between the two nations. These pacts involve collaboration with various chambers of commerce and promotion councils, focusing on services like logistics and healthcare. The aim is to enhance industry participation and address market challenges.
The UAE-India Business Council has taken significant steps to enhance trade relations between India and the UAE by signing strategic agreements. These agreements aim to strengthen industry connections and boost investments.
The signed agreements include a collaboration between the UAE-India Business Council and the UAE-India CEPA Council to promote institutional cooperation, supporting the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
Additionally, a pact with the Services Export Promotion Council aims to foster cooperation across critical services sectors, while an agreement with Regional Chambers of Commerce seeks to leverage regional strengths for CEPA facilitation.
