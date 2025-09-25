Diplomatic Strain: Russia Protests Moldova's Election Observer Ban

In a diplomatic escalation, the Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned Moldova's ambassador to protest the country's decision to block Russian representatives from observing its upcoming parliamentary elections.

Russia contends that such actions cast doubt on the election's transparency and legitimacy, slated for this Sunday. Responding to the protest, Moldova's Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting and asserted that its election processes align with both national and international standards to maintain transparency.

Further complicating the scenario, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Russia has sought the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's intervention to evaluate Moldova's election-related decisions.

