UP International Trade Show Gears Up for Global Spotlight

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected preparations for the UP International Trade Show at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. The event is set to attract national and international participants, showcasing a strong image of Uttar Pradesh. Key ministers and officials were present at the inspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an inspection of the preparations at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The site is gearing up for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show, scheduled to take place from September 25 to 29.

Highlighting the significance of the event for the state, Adityanath emphasized the need for flawless security and arrangements to accommodate both domestic and international visitors without any inconvenience. He stressed that projecting a positive and robust image of Uttar Pradesh was crucial during this significant event.

During his on-site review, the Chief Minister assessed the stalls, exhibitions, and facilities prepared for the participating Indian and foreign delegates. He gave directives to ensure everything was in place. The inspection was attended by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State for PWD Brijesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar, and other senior officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

