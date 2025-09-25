Drone Sightings Disrupt Northern European Airports: A Growing Concern

Drones have once again caused disruptions in Northern Europe as Denmark's Aalborg airport was forced to shut down following sightings in its airspace, as confirmed by local police on Thursday. The incident comes just days after a similar occurrence at the country's principal airport, Copenhagen.

Danish authorities suggest potential connections to Russian drone activities amid increased concerns over critical infrastructure security. The alarms have extended beyond Denmark, with Norway also temporarily closing Oslo's airspace due to drone sightings.

Despite heightened vigilance and ongoing investigations by police and national forces, the exact origins and intentions behind these drone activities remain unknown. Eurocontrol announced that Aalborg airport operations would be halted until further notice, ensuring passenger safety remains uncompromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)