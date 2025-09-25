Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports

Authorities reported spotting drones near Aalborg Airport and three other Danish airports overnight, affecting operations from Wednesday into Thursday.

Despite being unable to neutralize the drones, officials emphasized there was no threat to public safety. Flights remained suspended for several hours as a precautionary measure.

This incident closely follows an earlier drone disruption at Copenhagen Airport attributed to a "capable actor," raising suspicions of Russian involvement. A government news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning to address the situation.

