Mysterious Drone Activity Disrupts Danish Airports
Drone sightings near Aalborg and other Danish airports halted flights for hours. Though authorities couldn't neutralize the drones, they stressed there's no public threat. The incident follows a similar one in Copenhagen, with concerns of Russian involvement. A government news conference is planned for further updates.
Authorities reported spotting drones near Aalborg Airport and three other Danish airports overnight, affecting operations from Wednesday into Thursday.
Despite being unable to neutralize the drones, officials emphasized there was no threat to public safety. Flights remained suspended for several hours as a precautionary measure.
This incident closely follows an earlier drone disruption at Copenhagen Airport attributed to a "capable actor," raising suspicions of Russian involvement. A government news conference is scheduled for Thursday morning to address the situation.
