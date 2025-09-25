Left Menu

Korea-U.S. Trade Talks: A High-Stakes Gamble

South Korea's trade negotiations with the U.S. are plagued by political uncertainties. Concerns are mounting over the potential fallout, including a possible financial crisis, if demands lead to a costly investment or no deal. President Lee's calls for a currency swap have yet to ease investor worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:28 IST
Korea-U.S. Trade Talks: A High-Stakes Gamble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's trade negotiations with the Trump administration are fraught with increasing political uncertainties, unnerving investors who fear Seoul may end up with an unfavorable deal or none at all.

The Korean won hit a critical level against the dollar this week, leading to apprehensions of further depreciation. This slide accelerated following President Lee Jae Myung's remarks on the necessity of a currency swap with the U.S. as Seoul contemplates investing $350 billion in America.

Concerns of a repeat financial crisis, reminiscent of 1997, and the potential collapse of trade agreements loom large. With Seoul and Washington deadlocked on structuring an investment fund, the tensions echo in the pressure on the won, dictated by global and political challenges.

TRENDING

1
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
2
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
3
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
4
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025