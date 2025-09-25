Headsup B2B Secures Rs. 16.65 Crore to Drive Ambitious Revenue Milestone
Headsup B2B, a leading procurement platform, has secured Rs. 16.65 crore debt capital, propelling its growth towards a Rs. 250 crore revenue target by FY25-26. The funding will explore new B2B opportunities and support rapid expansion in infrastructure and green energy markets, reinforcing its innovative procurement solutions.
In a significant financial development, Headsup B2B, India's burgeoning B2B procurement and technology platform, has procured Rs. 16.65 crore in debt capital from banking partners. This capital injection is aimed at accelerating the company's growth as it targets an ambitious Rs. 250 crore revenue milestone for FY25-26, while enhancing its profitability margins.
Rs. 5 crore of the fresh funds will be strategically invested in exploring nascent opportunities within the B2B ecosystem, a move designed to fortify Headsup B2B's dominance in the infrastructure, construction, and green energy sectors. 'This debt capital round is pivotal for scaling Headsup B2B. With the backing of our banks, we are set for rapid expansion, product innovation, and increased ecosystem value,' commented Sumit Kumar, Founder of Headsup B2B.
The company is also in preliminary talks to secure an additional Rs. 14 crore in Q3 FY25-26, highlighting its aggressive growth ambitions. With a widening portfolio that includes steel, road safety, and renewable energy solutions, Headsup B2B is positioning itself as a transformative entity in B2B procurement, fostering efficient sourcing and delivery for contractors and enterprises across India.
