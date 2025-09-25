Modi's GST Reforms: Unveiling Hidden Savings

During a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of misguiding the public on GST rate reductions. He showcased various instances illustrating price reductions, from toothpaste to tractors, attributing them to GST reforms.

According to Modi, while previous Congress-led governments burdened citizens with excessive taxes, his administration has notably cut taxes, subsequently easing inflation and boosting incomes and savings. Modi claimed that upcoming reforms will simplify GST procedures further and expedite MSME tax refunds.

He highlighted the stark contrast in tax scenarios before and after GST. For instance, a Rs 1,000 shirt that attracted nearly Rs 170 in taxes before GST now incurs only Rs 35. Such savings are celebrated in the ongoing GST Bachat Utsav, underlining the economic relief brought to various sections, including farmers and low-income groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)