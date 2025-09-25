Left Menu

Modi's GST Reforms: Unveiling Hidden Savings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for misleading citizens about GST rate cuts, illustrating significant savings from tax reforms. Modi emphasized the government's achievements in reducing taxes and enhancing public savings through GST reforms, portraying them as key to economic growth and consumer relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:25 IST
Modi's GST Reforms: Unveiling Hidden Savings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of misguiding the public on GST rate reductions. He showcased various instances illustrating price reductions, from toothpaste to tractors, attributing them to GST reforms.

According to Modi, while previous Congress-led governments burdened citizens with excessive taxes, his administration has notably cut taxes, subsequently easing inflation and boosting incomes and savings. Modi claimed that upcoming reforms will simplify GST procedures further and expedite MSME tax refunds.

He highlighted the stark contrast in tax scenarios before and after GST. For instance, a Rs 1,000 shirt that attracted nearly Rs 170 in taxes before GST now incurs only Rs 35. Such savings are celebrated in the ongoing GST Bachat Utsav, underlining the economic relief brought to various sections, including farmers and low-income groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology

3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology

 India
2
Adani Green Talks: Igniting India's Second Freedom Struggle through Innovation

Adani Green Talks: Igniting India's Second Freedom Struggle through Innovati...

 India
3
Rare Triplex Kidney Condition Resolved with Robotics

Rare Triplex Kidney Condition Resolved with Robotics

 India
4
Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Nation United in Cleanliness and Conservation

Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: A Nation United in Cleanliness and Conservation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025