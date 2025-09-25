India's Smartphone Export Surge Defies Decline Claims

India has witnessed a significant rise in its smartphone exports, seeing a 39% increase to approximately $1.53 billion in August 2025 compared to last year, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). This surge has notably affected exports to the United States, which more than doubled during the same period.

In the first five months of the fiscal year 2026, smartphone exports to the US reached a substantial $8.43 billion, marking nearly a threefold increase compared to $2.88 billion in the corresponding period of FY25. ICEA, the industry representative body, highlighted this growth against claims suggesting a decline in exports.

ICEA clarified that August and September are historically lower months for smartphone exports due to the anticipation of new model launches and seasonal market trends, which temporarily dampen export figures. However, these are expected to recover in the post-festival period with increased international demand driven by prominent western holidays.

