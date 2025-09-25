India's Smartphone Export Surge Defies Decline Claims
India's smartphone exports surged by 39% to $1.53 billion in August 2025, countering claims of decline. Exports to the US more than doubled. ICEA highlights that August and September typically see reduced exports due to model launches, with a rebound expected after seasonal downturns.
- Country:
- India
India has witnessed a significant rise in its smartphone exports, seeing a 39% increase to approximately $1.53 billion in August 2025 compared to last year, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). This surge has notably affected exports to the United States, which more than doubled during the same period.
In the first five months of the fiscal year 2026, smartphone exports to the US reached a substantial $8.43 billion, marking nearly a threefold increase compared to $2.88 billion in the corresponding period of FY25. ICEA, the industry representative body, highlighted this growth against claims suggesting a decline in exports.
ICEA clarified that August and September are historically lower months for smartphone exports due to the anticipation of new model launches and seasonal market trends, which temporarily dampen export figures. However, these are expected to recover in the post-festival period with increased international demand driven by prominent western holidays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme
Shreyas Iyer's Strategic Break: Aiming for One-Day Success Amidst Red-Ball Hiatus
France and India: A Cultural and Business Renaissance
Impetus Technologies Named Among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025
Speaker Denies Opposition Status to Jagan Mohan Reddy Amidst Controversy