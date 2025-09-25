3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology
The Institute of Engineering & Management in Kolkata crafted a 3D-printed Durga idol using biodegradable material, presenting an innovative fusion of culture, sustainability, and technology. Spearheaded by Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, the initiative reflects IEM's commitment to combining innovation with eco-friendly practices, setting a precedent for future projects.
The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) in Kolkata has unveiled a groundbreaking project: a 3D-printed idol of Goddess Durga crafted from biodegradable materials. This pioneering initiative marries cultural tradition with sustainability and modern technology, underscoring IEM's commitment to eco-friendly innovation.
The idol was created using Polylactic Acid (PLA), a renewable, biodegradable thermoplastic, through the IEM-UEM Group's product development program. Spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM, and supported by Dr. Dwaipayan De, the project highlights the institute's ethos of integrating sustainability into engineering practices.
With advanced 3D printing facilities, including FDM and SLA printers, the IEM lab fosters projects in robotics and biomedical devices, emphasizing the role of technology in cultural preservation. The initiative, mentored by Rimjhim Majumdar, has provided students with hands-on experience, positioning IEM as a hub for innovative and socially relevant engineering solutions.
