Left Menu

3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology

The Institute of Engineering & Management in Kolkata crafted a 3D-printed Durga idol using biodegradable material, presenting an innovative fusion of culture, sustainability, and technology. Spearheaded by Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, the initiative reflects IEM's commitment to combining innovation with eco-friendly practices, setting a precedent for future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 16:57 IST
3D-Printed Durga: A Blend of Tradition and Technology
IEM's 3D Printing Lab Crafts Eco-Friendly Durga Idol, Blending Tradition with Technology. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM) in Kolkata has unveiled a groundbreaking project: a 3D-printed idol of Goddess Durga crafted from biodegradable materials. This pioneering initiative marries cultural tradition with sustainability and modern technology, underscoring IEM's commitment to eco-friendly innovation.

The idol was created using Polylactic Acid (PLA), a renewable, biodegradable thermoplastic, through the IEM-UEM Group's product development program. Spearheaded by Prof. Dr. Satyajit Chakrabarti, Director of IEM, and supported by Dr. Dwaipayan De, the project highlights the institute's ethos of integrating sustainability into engineering practices.

With advanced 3D printing facilities, including FDM and SLA printers, the IEM lab fosters projects in robotics and biomedical devices, emphasizing the role of technology in cultural preservation. The initiative, mentored by Rimjhim Majumdar, has provided students with hands-on experience, positioning IEM as a hub for innovative and socially relevant engineering solutions.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme

 India
2
Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

Explosive Crime Disrupts Tel Aviv: No Casualties Reported

 Global
3
Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

Delhi Rolls Out Advanced Ambulances in 'Seva Pakhwada' Initiative

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flood Recovery Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajya Sabha Race: National Conference's Strategy and Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025