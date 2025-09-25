Drone Intrusions in Denmark Tied to State Actors

Denmark has briefed its allies about recent drone incursions closing airports, identifying state actors as the root cause, according to Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.

In a statement, Braze indicated that the Danish government views these incursions as state-operated activities and has urged all allied nations to bolster their counter-drone capabilities.

So far, Denmark's foreign ministry has not responded to inquiries for further information regarding the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)