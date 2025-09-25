Drone Intrusions in Denmark Tied to State Actors
Denmark has reported to its allies that the drone incursions causing airport closures are linked to state actors. Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze highlighted the need for increased investment in counter-drone capabilities. Denmark's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:30 IST
Denmark has briefed its allies about recent drone incursions closing airports, identifying state actors as the root cause, according to Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braze.
In a statement, Braze indicated that the Danish government views these incursions as state-operated activities and has urged all allied nations to bolster their counter-drone capabilities.
So far, Denmark's foreign ministry has not responded to inquiries for further information regarding the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
