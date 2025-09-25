Dollar Surges Amid Revised GDP Growth, Impact on Fed Decisions Looms

The U.S. dollar made gains against the euro and yen on Thursday, buoyed by reports indicating a faster-than-expected economic growth rate in the second quarter. This has led to speculation that the Federal Reserve might restrain future interest rate cuts.

The Commerce Department announced a significant upward revision in the U.S. gross domestic product, rising to 3.8% from the initially reported 3.3% for April through June. This growth contrasted with forecasts from economists, contributing to the dollar's upward trajectory, with a 0.33% rise against the yen and a drop in the euro to a two-week low against the dollar.

Amidst this, traders are keenly watching the Federal Reserve's next moves. With last week's expected rate cuts already executed, future decisions will heavily depend on forthcoming economic indicators. Meanwhile, Fed officials continue to voice differing opinions on policy paths, influenced by current labor market conditions and inflation trends.