Ventive Hospitality Expands with Hilton Goa Resort Acquisition
Ventive Hospitality Limited has announced a significant acquisition of a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, marking its entry into India's leisure market. The transaction, involving Hilton Goa Resort, advances Ventive's strategy to double its room portfolio, with plans for resort refurbishment and expansion to boost leisure tourism.
Ventive Hospitality Limited, a prominent player in the hospitality industry, has announced its acquisition of a 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the owner of the Hilton Goa Resort. This strategic move signifies Ventive's entry into India's burgeoning leisure hospitality sector and aligns with its plan to expand its room portfolio.
The acquisition, valued at INR 320 crore, will not only bolster Ventive's market presence but also enhance its partnership with Hilton International. Ventive plans to refurbish the existing resort and expand it with additional rooms, villas, and modern amenities, projecting greater appeal to lifestyle-oriented tourists.
With this acquisition, Ventive aims to strengthen its financial footing and capitalize on Goa's thriving tourism market, driven by increasing disposable incomes and favorable demographics. The company forecasts a positive impact on its earnings, guided by its commitment to capital efficiency and strategic growth.
