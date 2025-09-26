AfDB Trains Tunisian Project Managers on Integrity and Anti-Corruption

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has stepped up efforts to strengthen governance in its operations in Tunisia by organizing a specialized training session on integrity and anti-corruption practices for project implementation units of Bank-financed operations. The training was held on 16 September 2025 in Tunis, coinciding with a Proactive Integrity Review mission led by the Bank’s Integrity and Anti-Corruption Department (PIAC).

Building Capacity for Transparent Project Management

The training, carried out with the support of Tunisia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning, aimed to help project managers anticipate, detect, and manage integrity-related risks more effectively. It also sought to deepen their knowledge of the AfDB’s Integrity Framework, reinforce compliance, and promote a strong culture of transparency and accountability.

Delivered by PIAC staff—Nadia Saadi-Matoussi (Principal Capacity Development and Training Officer), Bouraoui Jaouadi (Principal IT Forensic and Intake Officer), and Yahya Ceesay (Principal Proactive Integrity Review Officer)—the training focused on equipping participants with practical skills and tools to strengthen governance in Bank-financed projects.

Strong National Support for the Initiative

In his opening remarks, Tarek Bouhlel, Director General for African Cooperation at the Ministry of Economy and Planning, praised the initiative, noting that such capacity-building sessions help improve the governance and efficiency of AfDB-financed projects in Tunisia.

Representing the Bank’s Deputy Director General for North Africa, Bernice Savy, Principal Economist at the AfDB’s Tunis office, commended participants for their commitment to good governance. She stressed the importance of ensuring that project implementation meets the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

Key Topics Covered

The session addressed several core integrity issues critical to project success:

Integrity risk assessment in project design and implementation.

Due diligence of counterparties to ensure ethical partnerships.

Whistleblowing and complaint-handling mechanisms to promote transparency.

Investigative procedures for suspected irregularities.

A detailed briefing on sanctionable practices, including fraud, corruption, collusion, coercion, and obstruction, along with their legal, operational, and reputational consequences.

By highlighting these themes, the Bank reinforced its zero-tolerance policy toward fraud and corruption in all operations.

Reaffirming Commitment to Development and Good Governance

Nadia Saadi-Matoussi, who facilitated the session, emphasized that the AfDB’s priority is ensuring that every resource mobilized directly contributes to economic and social development in its regional member countries. She reminded participants that integrity is not only about compliance but also about delivering tangible and sustainable results for citizens.

The event also provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on their own role as frontline guarantors of integrity and efficiency in Bank operations.

A Zero-Tolerance Approach to Corruption

By hosting this training in Tunis, the AfDB reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a governance environment that supports sustainable and inclusive development outcomes. Strengthening transparency in project management is essential not only for safeguarding resources but also for building public trust and ensuring that projects deliver maximum impact.

Looking Ahead

The AfDB has pledged to continue supporting Tunisia and other member countries in building robust systems of integrity and accountability. Future training sessions and proactive review missions are expected to expand across North Africa, reinforcing the Bank’s leadership in promoting clean governance and anti-corruption practices in development financing.