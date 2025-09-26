Hungary Stands Firm: Viktor Orbán Defies U.S. Call to Drop Russian Energy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Friday that his country will persist in sourcing fossil fuels from Russia, despite appeals from U.S. President Donald Trump. Orbán emphasized that abandoning Russian energy would be catastrophic for Hungary's economy.

Hungary is one of the last European nations still buying Russian oil and natural gas, even as Europe attempts to cut off revenue to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Trump urged NATO members, including Hungary, to cease Russian oil purchases, believing it could pressure an end to the conflict.

Orbán stated that abruptly eliminating Russian energy imports would cause Hungary's economy to contract significantly. While countries like the Czech Republic have succeeded in cutting Russian oil imports, Orbán insists geographical limitations force Hungary to act in its own economic interest.