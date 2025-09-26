Praveg Adalaj Theme Park: Unveiling Gujarat's Ultimate Event Destination

Ahmedabad, Gujarat [India], September 26: Praveg Limited's latest venture, the Praveg Adalaj Theme Park, has officially opened its doors today. This new addition is strategically located on the Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar Highway, serving as a hub for world-class event infrastructure.

The project, a collaborative effort with TCGL, was established through a Public-Private Partnership and is slated for a 30-year lease, signaling a robust commitment to regional development. As Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar grow as significant event destinations in India, the theme park aims to tap into this potential by providing a venue that seamlessly integrates tradition with modern amenities.

Highlighting Gujarat's cultural richness, the theme park houses a Museum of Heritage & Culture and features an expansive layout spanning over 23,000 sq. metres. It includes an amphitheatre, large dining areas, and ample parking facilities. Designed for diverse events, Praveg Adalaj Theme Park is poised to be the leading venue for corporate, cultural, and social gatherings. Dr. Vishnukumar Patel, Chairman of Praveg Limited, emphasizes the park's role in merging heritage with contemporary experiences, setting a new standard for event hosting in the region.