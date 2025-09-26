Rising Inflation Expectations in the UK: A Future Challenge for the BoE

Long-term inflation expectations in the UK have risen this month, per a survey by Citi and YouGov. The poll indicates that public anticipations of inflation over the next five to ten years increased to 4.1% in September from 3.9% in August.

This trend, observed against a backdrop of unchanged short-term inflation expectations, underscores why the Bank of England remains cautious in reducing interest rates. Currently, the BoE's Bank Rate stands at 4%, and there's a suggestion it might slow its pace of borrowing cost reductions to counter persistent inflation pressures.

Despite the rise, the UK's inflation rate at 3.8% in August was the highest among the Group of Seven, with the BoE forecasting a potential peak at 4% in September. The challenge remains to bring it down to its 2% target by spring 2027.