NCCF Targets 45% Turnover Growth with Expansion Plans

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) aims for a 45% turnover growth to reach Rs 12,000 crore, focusing on agriculture commodities and expanding its outlet network. Led by Chairman Vishal Singh, the federation seeks to boost procurement operations and enhance its brand presence in consumer goods.

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) is setting ambitious goals for this fiscal year, targeting a 45% growth in turnover to reach Rs 12,000 crore. This goal is driven primarily by enhanced business in agricultural commodities, according to Chairman Vishal Singh.

NCCF reported a leap in turnover to Rs 8,270 crore in the previous fiscal year, up from Rs 5,968.96 crore in 2023-24. Vishal Singh, speaking to reporters, expressed confidence in achieving this fiscal's revenue goals. Last year, the federation's procurement operations, conducted for both Central and State governments, accounted for Rs 7,500 crore of its revenue, with the remainder generated by construction activities.

Managing Director Anice Joseph Chandra revealed plans to increase NCCF's retail footprint from 19 to 40-45 outlets by fiscal year-end. Part of the expansion strategy includes launching the 'Janah' brand to market consumer goods. Additionally, NCCF has intensified its efforts in agri-commodity procurement, pursuing stronger market shares in products like onion.

