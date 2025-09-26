Jindal Steel Sets Record with India's Largest Blast Furnace in Angul

Jindal Steel Limited, a leader in India's steel industry, has achieved a landmark milestone with the inauguration of a 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) blast furnace in Angul, Odisha. The Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace-II, distinguished as one of the world's largest, was ceremonially initiated by Chairman Naveen Jindal, positioning Angul as the nation's largest steel manufacturing hub.

This state-of-the-art furnace, boasting advanced automation and a focus on sustainability, exemplifies Jindal Steel's commitment to innovation and global competitiveness. By expanding Angul's capacity to 12 MTPA, the company strengthens its market position and reiterates its dedication to India's self-reliance initiative. Naveen Jindal highlighted the blend of tradition and cutting-edge technology in their operations, reflecting a vision for industry advancement.

Jindal Steel's growth blueprint includes the development of a dedicated port at Paradeep, a slurry pipeline, and new energy and coke production facilities in Angul. These projects will reinforce the company's central role in global steel production. As an integrated steel producer, Jindal Steel emphasizes efficiency and sustainability, leveraging a robust mine-to-metal model to deliver high-performance solutions across key industries.

