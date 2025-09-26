Left Menu

India-Australia Pact Strengthens Food Safety

FSSAI and Australia's DAFF have signed an MoU to enhance food safety cooperation between the two nations. This partnership aims to exchange best practices and share technical expertise, advancing food safety standards in both countries. It also includes new initiatives for regulating Ayurvedic food products.

Rajit Punhani, CEO, FSSAI and Tom Black, First Assistant Secretary, DAFF, Australia (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

On September 24, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) at FSSAI Headquarters, New Delhi.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step in bolstering Indo-Australian relations, particularly in reinforcing food safety standards. Under the agreement, knowledge sharing and technical collaboration will pave the way for modernized food safety measures, shared import procedures, and capacity-building initiatives.

FSSAI further solidified its commitment to streamlining food safety by launching a specialized portal for licensing Ayurveda Aahara products. This initiative intends to align traditional foods with contemporary safety norms, providing a regulated path for Ayurvedic food to enter the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

