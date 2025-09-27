Rising Tensions: Drone Incursions Grip Denmark

Unidentified drones were reported near Danish military installations, marking a week filled with similar incursions around airports and critical infrastructure. The Armed Forces confirmed the sightings without disclosing specific locations, as the situation escalates in Denmark.

Police observed drone activity near Karup air base in western Denmark, while Copenhagen Airport faced a temporary shutdown following sightings of large drones. In the subsequent days, additional closures impacted five smaller airports, both civilian and military.

Danish authorities have labeled these incursions as hybrid attacks. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the events as the most severe threats to Denmark's critical infrastructure to date, prompting urgent security measures.

