Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Drone Incursions Grip Denmark

Unidentified drones have been spotted near military and critical infrastructure sites in Denmark, leading to temporary shutdowns of airports. The incidents, labeled as hybrid attacks, are considered the most serious threats to Denmark’s infrastructure, prompting heightened security and government attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 14:50 IST
Rising Tensions: Drone Incursions Grip Denmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Unidentified drones were reported near Danish military installations, marking a week filled with similar incursions around airports and critical infrastructure. The Armed Forces confirmed the sightings without disclosing specific locations, as the situation escalates in Denmark.

Police observed drone activity near Karup air base in western Denmark, while Copenhagen Airport faced a temporary shutdown following sightings of large drones. In the subsequent days, additional closures impacted five smaller airports, both civilian and military.

Danish authorities have labeled these incursions as hybrid attacks. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described the events as the most severe threats to Denmark's critical infrastructure to date, prompting urgent security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as 'opportunistic'.

Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as ...

 India
2
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.

DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges ...

 India
3
TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is between TVK and DMK: Vijay at Namakkal rally.

TVK is ordinary people's voice; DMK loots TN and 2026 Assembly fight is betw...

 India
4
Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

Vijay's Grand Namakkal Campaign Ignites Energy and Anticipation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025