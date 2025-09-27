Tragedy on the Highway: Four UPEIDA Employees Killed in Expressway Mishap

A tragic accident unfolded on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, leaving four employees of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) dead on Saturday. A speeding car struck the personnel during their patrol, resulting in a catastrophic collision.

The vehicle, en route to Lucknow, not only hit the officials but also collided with a divider, crossing into the opposite lane. The impact proved fatal for Lavkush, Ramkishore, Munesh, and Sarvan, while Rakesh and Krishnapal sustained serious injuries. They were promptly transported to medical facilities for urgent care.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. While police have impounded the car, a search operation, aided by CCTV footage, is underway to apprehend the perpetrator. The tragic incident highlights ongoing challenges in expressway safety and enforcement.