Mission YUVA: A New Dawn for Youth Employment in Jammu & Kashmir

The Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Choudhary, emphasized the government's dedication to empowering youth through the Mission YUVA initiative on Saturday. Led by Omar Abdullah, the scheme aims to foster a robust environment for job creation and entrepreneurship.

A job fair, organized under Mission YUVA, showcased over 1,500 vacancies across sectors like IT, manufacturing, finance, retail, and healthcare. Choudhary called on young individuals to seize the opportunities presented to them, emphasizing the initiative's transformative potential.

Described as a milestone in government efforts, Mission YUVA aims to offer comprehensive support including financial assistance, skill development, and entrepreneurial guidance. The initiative seeks to equip young people with the tools needed to thrive in an ever-evolving socio-economic context, the Deputy Chief Minister stated.