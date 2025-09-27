Left Menu

Mission YUVA: A New Dawn for Youth Employment in Jammu & Kashmir

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary highlights the Omar Abdullah-led government's commitment to youth empowerment through Mission YUVA. The initiative aims to provide robust job and entrepreneurial ecosystems. A job fair offering over 1,500 vacancies helps bridge gaps between skilled youth and employers, aiming to build a self-reliant generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:28 IST
Mission YUVA: A New Dawn for Youth Employment in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Surinder Choudhary, emphasized the government's dedication to empowering youth through the Mission YUVA initiative on Saturday. Led by Omar Abdullah, the scheme aims to foster a robust environment for job creation and entrepreneurship.

A job fair, organized under Mission YUVA, showcased over 1,500 vacancies across sectors like IT, manufacturing, finance, retail, and healthcare. Choudhary called on young individuals to seize the opportunities presented to them, emphasizing the initiative's transformative potential.

Described as a milestone in government efforts, Mission YUVA aims to offer comprehensive support including financial assistance, skill development, and entrepreneurial guidance. The initiative seeks to equip young people with the tools needed to thrive in an ever-evolving socio-economic context, the Deputy Chief Minister stated.

TRENDING

1
Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amidst Controversy

Trump Sends Troops to Portland Amidst Controversy

 Global
2
Tragic Love's Final Leap: Couple Jumps into Dam, Leaving Toddler Behind

Tragic Love's Final Leap: Couple Jumps into Dam, Leaving Toddler Behind

 India
3
Revolutionary GST Reforms Propel Vision of Developed India in 2047

Revolutionary GST Reforms Propel Vision of Developed India in 2047

 India
4
CM Stalin expected to visit Karur tomorrow, where several persons, who took part in Vijay's rally are feared dead.

CM Stalin expected to visit Karur tomorrow, where several persons, who took ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025