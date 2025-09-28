Poland Enforces Airspace Security Amid Russian Strikes

In a strategic move to bolster national security, Poland has temporarily closed airspace around the southeastern cities of Lublin and Rzeszow. The decision came as Russia launches military strikes on Ukraine, prompting Poland's armed forces to scramble aircraft as a precautionary measure.

According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, the closure will remain in effect until at least 0400 GMT on Sunday. This action is part of a preventive strategy to ensure the safety and security of Polish airspace amid escalating regional tensions.

Polish and allied aircraft have commenced operations in response to the Russian Federation's long-range aviation activities. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force has reported air raid alerts across the nation, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by the conflict.