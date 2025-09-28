Tragic Collision Claims Five Lives in Kheri

A tragic road accident claimed at least five lives in Kheri town on Sunday, including that of a two-year-old child. Authorities reported that a van carrying 15 passengers collided head-on with a state roadways bus.

The incident left ten others seriously injured, requiring immediate medical attention. While the van driver, identified as Sunil from Pipariya village, and the young Sarafraj from Dateli village, are among the deceased, efforts continue to identify the other victims.

Seven of the critically injured were transferred to Lucknow, while three others are under treatment locally. The incident has attracted state attention, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressing his condolences to the victims' families.