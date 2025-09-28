Head-On Collision in Punjab Injures Several

In a major road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, a head-on collision involving a private bus and a truck left five people injured, according to police reports.

The incident occurred near Baghpur on Sunday evening when the bus en route from Dasuya to Hoshiarpur collided with an oncoming truck.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained significant injuries, while three to four bus passengers were also hurt. All injured parties have been hospitalized and are currently receiving treatment, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)