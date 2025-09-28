Head-On Collision in Punjab Injures Several
A serious collision between a private bus and a truck near Baghpur, Punjab, led to injuries for five individuals, including the drivers, on Sunday evening. The accident happened when the bus, traveling from Dasuya to Hoshiarpur, crashed into the truck. All injured are receiving medical treatment.
In a major road accident in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, a head-on collision involving a private bus and a truck left five people injured, according to police reports.
The incident occurred near Baghpur on Sunday evening when the bus en route from Dasuya to Hoshiarpur collided with an oncoming truck.
The drivers of both vehicles sustained significant injuries, while three to four bus passengers were also hurt. All injured parties have been hospitalized and are currently receiving treatment, the police confirmed.
