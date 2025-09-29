South Korea Welcomes Chinese Tourists with Visa-Free Entry

In an effort to boost tourism, South Korea will implement a pilot program granting visa-free entry to Chinese tourist groups from September 29 until June 30, 2026. This is according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The trial initiative allows groups of three or more Chinese tourists to enter South Korea without the need for a visa, with a stay duration of up to 15 days. This move is seen as an attempt to encourage more visitors and strengthen cultural ties.

The decision comes at a time when South Korea is looking to revitalize its tourism industry following global travel disruptions. The program is expected to attract significant interest from Chinese tourists keen on exploring South Korea's attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)