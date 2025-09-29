Tragedy on the Tracks: Man Fatally Struck by Train in Mizoram
A man from Tripura was killed by a train while crossing tracks near Khamrang station in Mizoram's Kolasib district. The accident happened post inauguration of Bairabi-Sairang railway line by the Prime Minister. The victim, in an inebriated state, managed a local rubber and palm oil firm.
A tragic incident unfolded in Mizoram's Kolasib district as a 51-year-old man from Tripura was struck and killed by a train. The mishap occurred near the Khamrang railway station while the man was attempting to cross the tracks.
The victim, identified as Zonunzira, was associated with a rubber and palm oil firm in the Khamrang area. Local authorities are investigating the incident, emphasizing that the man appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the accident.
This unfortunate event took place shortly after the Bairabi-Sairang railway line's recent inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, with plans to transport his remains back to his home village in Tripura.
