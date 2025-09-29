Left Menu

Sound Safety: India's Roadmap to Audible Electric Vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plans to mandate acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) for all electric cars, buses, and trucks by October 2027 to enhance road safety. New electric passenger and goods vehicles must comply by October 2026. This initiative aligns India with other countries adopting similar measures.

Updated: 29-09-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to bolster road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a proposal to mandate the implementation of acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) for all electric vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks, by October 1, 2027.

According to the draft notification, from October 2026 onwards, all newly manufactured models of electric passenger and goods vehicles will need to feature AVAS. This system is designed to emit artificial sounds, alerting pedestrians and other road users to the presence of these otherwise silent vehicles.

The notification specifies that existing electrified vehicles of categories M and N must be retrofitted with AVAS by October 2027, meeting specific audibility standards outlined in AIS-173. India joins other nations like the US and Japan that have already made similar requirements for hybrid vehicles mandatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

