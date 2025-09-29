Sound Safety: India's Roadmap to Audible Electric Vehicles

In a strategic move to bolster road safety, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced a proposal to mandate the implementation of acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS) for all electric vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks, by October 1, 2027.

According to the draft notification, from October 2026 onwards, all newly manufactured models of electric passenger and goods vehicles will need to feature AVAS. This system is designed to emit artificial sounds, alerting pedestrians and other road users to the presence of these otherwise silent vehicles.

The notification specifies that existing electrified vehicles of categories M and N must be retrofitted with AVAS by October 2027, meeting specific audibility standards outlined in AIS-173. India joins other nations like the US and Japan that have already made similar requirements for hybrid vehicles mandatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)