Jaguar Land Rover Gears Up for Production Restart After Devastating Cyber Attack
Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, is set to partially resume manufacturing after a cyber attack halted production. The firm, working with cybersecurity experts and the UK government, aims for a phased and safe restart. The attack disrupted operations and supply chains, affecting thousands of jobs.
- Country:
- India
Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury car manufacturer owned by Tata Motors, announced plans to partially resume its halted manufacturing operations after a crippling cyber attack. This decision comes after the company experienced significant disruption due to the attack earlier this month.
In collaboration with cybersecurity specialists and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Jaguar Land Rover is working around the clock to ensure a safe and secure restart of its operations. A spokesperson expressed gratitude to employees, retailers, and suppliers for their patience as the firm embarks on a controlled and phased recovery process.
The cyber attack, linked to the group Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, halted production at facilities in Merseyside, Solihull, and internationally. The shutdown threatened jobs across its extensive supply chain and cost the company millions in daily lost revenue. The UK government's cyber experts continue to assist Jaguar Land Rover in resolving the crisis.
