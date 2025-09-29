Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision in Lucknow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

A fatal collision on the Puranpur highway involving a car and a roadways bus resulted in the death of Abhishek Yadav from Lucknow and left four others injured. The accident, which occurred near Harsinghpur turn, caused significant traffic disruption, but police cleared the scene promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:01 IST
Tragic Highway Collision in Lucknow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Monday when a car and a roadways bus collided on the Puranpur highway, according to local police reports. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Abhishek Yadav from Lucknow and left four others critically injured.

Police officer Pawan Pandey confirmed that the accident took place around 4.30 am near Harsinghpur turn. A speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus struck Yadav's car, which was en route to Purnagiri, Uttarakhand.

The collision's impact was devastating, leaving the car mangled and passengers trapped. Local residents assisted police in rescuing the injured, who were then moved from a community health centre to a district hospital. The crash also resulted in a traffic jam, quickly resolved by authorities.

TRENDING

1
Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

Glottis Ltd: Navigating a Successful IPO Launch

 India
2
Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

Empowering Health: Dr. Upasana Vohra's Ayurvedic Mission

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

Tragedy Strikes: 13-Year-Old's Death Spurs Outrage in Thane

 India
4
AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

AI-Powered Command System Revolutionizes Border Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025