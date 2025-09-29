Tragic Highway Collision in Lucknow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Monday when a car and a roadways bus collided on the Puranpur highway, according to local police reports. The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Abhishek Yadav from Lucknow and left four others critically injured.

Police officer Pawan Pandey confirmed that the accident took place around 4.30 am near Harsinghpur turn. A speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus struck Yadav's car, which was en route to Purnagiri, Uttarakhand.

The collision's impact was devastating, leaving the car mangled and passengers trapped. Local residents assisted police in rescuing the injured, who were then moved from a community health centre to a district hospital. The crash also resulted in a traffic jam, quickly resolved by authorities.