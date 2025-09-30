Jindal Steel Bolsters Capacity with New Basic Oxygen Furnace

Jindal Steel has announced the commissioning of a new Basic Oxygen Furnace (BoF) with a 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity at its Angul plant in Odisha. This milestone is part of the company's over Rs 20,000 crore expansion project.

With this addition, the plant's crude steel production capability has surged from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPA, according to a company statement. The BoF converts molten iron into steel using gaseous oxygen, thus boosting the infrastructure's overall capacity.

The expansion is a move towards enhancing the Angul facility to 12 MTPA, aiming to become one of the largest single-location steel manufacturing units in the country. The successful tapping of the first heat highlights a significant step toward achieving these ambitious goals, said Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel.

