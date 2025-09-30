Left Menu

Jindal Steel Bolsters Capacity with New Basic Oxygen Furnace

Jindal Steel commissioned a new basic oxygen furnace with a 3MTPA capacity at its Angul plant, part of a Rs 20,000 crore project to expand steel output. This development raises the plant's capacity to 9 MTPA, aiming for 12 MTPA, enhancing its position as a key steel manufacturer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:18 IST
Jindal Steel Bolsters Capacity with New Basic Oxygen Furnace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel has announced the commissioning of a new Basic Oxygen Furnace (BoF) with a 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity at its Angul plant in Odisha. This milestone is part of the company's over Rs 20,000 crore expansion project.

With this addition, the plant's crude steel production capability has surged from 6 MTPA to 9 MTPA, according to a company statement. The BoF converts molten iron into steel using gaseous oxygen, thus boosting the infrastructure's overall capacity.

The expansion is a move towards enhancing the Angul facility to 12 MTPA, aiming to become one of the largest single-location steel manufacturing units in the country. The successful tapping of the first heat highlights a significant step toward achieving these ambitious goals, said Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

IMF Reviews Pakistan's Economic Progress Amid Mixed Performance

 Pakistan
2
Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Alur Taluk Home, Injures Couple Severely

 India
3
Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

Skin Aesthete: Redefining Luxury Dermatology in India

 Global
4
Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

Fatal Love Clash: Tragedy Strikes Muzaffarnagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025