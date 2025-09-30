Left Menu

Vishvaraj Environment Set for Landmark INR 2,250 Crore IPO to Propel Water and Renewable Energy Projects

Water management company Vishvaraj Environment plans to raise INR 2,250 crore through an IPO. The funds will be used for debt repayment and key projects including water and sewage treatment plants, and solar power projects. With a strong track record, they also have plans to expand into renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:59 IST
Vishvaraj Environment Set for Landmark INR 2,250 Crore IPO to Propel Water and Renewable Energy Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vishvaraj Environment is gearing up for a significant public offering, planning to raise INR 2,250 crore through its IPO. The company's prospectus reveals that the proceeds will focus on repaying subsidiaries' debts and advancing key projects across wastewater and renewable energy sectors.

These projects include a 300 MLD water treatment plant, a 60 MLD sewage treatment facility, an 80 MLD tertiary reverse osmosis plant, and a 30 MW solar power project falling under the PM Kusum scheme. Significantly, the company is exploring an additional Rs 250 crore pre-IPO round which, if realized, could scale back the fresh issue.

Vishvaraj Environment, with a formidable footprint in wastewater management and an expanding role in renewable energy, spans 30 cities with a variety of treatment plants. It has reported robust financial performance, with increases in both revenue and profit. The IPO underlines its commitment to expanding into green energy with new solar projects planned across Maharashtra. Financial strategists JM Financial, Axis Capital, and DAM Capital Advisors will guide the IPO process.

TRENDING

1
Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qual...

 India
2
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

 India
3
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
4
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025