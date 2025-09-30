Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi faced a bomb threat, leading to a full emergency declaration at Delhi airport. The threat was deemed non-specific, and after security checks, the aircraft safely landed. IndiGo cooperated with authorities and kept passengers informed, minimizing inconvenience.
An alarming bomb threat was reported aboard an IndiGo flight traveling from Mumbai to Delhi, creating a stir early Tuesday morning, a source disclosed to PTI.
The flight, numbered 6E 762, was carrying nearly 200 passengers. Although the threat was found to be non-specific, a full emergency was nevertheless declared at the Delhi airport as authorities swiftly rushed to manage the situation.
An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that strict protocols were followed, notifying authorities and cooperating thoroughly with security checks before declaring the aircraft safe for operation. Despite the scare, the flight, operated with an Airbus A321 neo, landed safely at 7:53 am, with the airline ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers by providing refreshments and timely updates.
