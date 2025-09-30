Rishi Raj Takes Helm as CEO at Conscient Infrastructure
Rishi Raj is appointed as CEO of Conscient Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. With a strong leadership background in Max Group and McKinsey, he boasts over 25 years of experience in research, consulting, and strategy. Raj previously managed growth and P&L at Max Estates.
Conscient Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has appointed Rishi Raj as its new Chief Executive Officer, the company announced on Tuesday.
Raj joins Conscient with over 25 years of leadership experience, including roles at the Max Group and McKinsey & Company, where he honed his skills in research, consulting, and corporate strategy.
As COO of Max Estates, Raj was instrumental in driving growth and overseeing the company's P&L, a testament to his expertise in the real estate sector.
