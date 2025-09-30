R Chander Recommended as LIC Managing Director by FSIB

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has put forth R Chander as the candidate for the role of Managing Director at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). This recommendation comes after an interview process involving five hopefuls, where considerations included their interface performance and broad experience.

As LIC operates with a robust leadership structure including four managing directors and a CEO, this appointment is crucial for its continued success. The final say will be by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB, led by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former DoPT secretary, comprises notable members from various related departments and former leading figures of LIC and Oriental Insurance, reflecting its robust selection committee.