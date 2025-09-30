Left Menu

Shivani Rahangdale Shines as Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 Runner-Up

Shivani Rahangdale Sawant, acclaimed for her dynamic journey, secures 2nd Runner-Up at the Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 pageant in Goa. Balancing corporate leadership and personal aspirations, she is an inspirational figure, also known for completing the strenuous Panch Kedar trek in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:13 IST
Shivani Rahangdale Shines as Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 Runner-Up
Shivani Rahangdale Sawant Wins 2nd Runner Up at Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025, Inspiring Women Nationwide. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat of achievement, Shivani Rahangdale Sawant was named 2nd Runner-Up at the Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 pageant in Goa, hosted by Mrs. India INC. Her journey to the national stage stands as a testament to her confidence, intelligence, and graceful poise amid fierce competition from thousands of contestants, including 53 Semi-Finalists from across India.

Serving as General Manager of Marketing at Vilas Javdekar Developers in Pune and as Director at Yugadhyaksh Farmers Producer Company Ltd., Sawant's professional endeavors mirror her pageantry success. Her roles reflect a harmonious blend of corporate leadership and personal aspiration, revealing a versatile spirit that defines Mrs. India Universal Woman.

Sawant's recent accomplishment of completing the demanding 142 km Panch Kedar trek in Uttarakhand spotlights her physical and mental resilience, adding yet another dimension to her inspiring story. She expressed her pageant pride by emphasizing the limitless possibilities available to those driven by courage, hard work, and faith. Looking forward, Sawant aims to promote sustainable agriculture and support women's leadership, alongside preparing for international beauty competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest since 2001 and 6th highest since 1901: IMD GVS KSS KSS

Rainfall over northwest India (747.9 mm) in 2025 monsoon season was highest ...

 India
2
EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls.

 India
3
Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

Investors on Edge as Labor Report and Potential Shutdown Shake Markets

 Global
4
Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

Allied Blenders and Distillers Sets Sights on Premium Single Malt Market

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025