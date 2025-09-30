Shivani Rahangdale Shines as Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 Runner-Up

In a remarkable feat of achievement, Shivani Rahangdale Sawant was named 2nd Runner-Up at the Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 pageant in Goa, hosted by Mrs. India INC. Her journey to the national stage stands as a testament to her confidence, intelligence, and graceful poise amid fierce competition from thousands of contestants, including 53 Semi-Finalists from across India.

Serving as General Manager of Marketing at Vilas Javdekar Developers in Pune and as Director at Yugadhyaksh Farmers Producer Company Ltd., Sawant's professional endeavors mirror her pageantry success. Her roles reflect a harmonious blend of corporate leadership and personal aspiration, revealing a versatile spirit that defines Mrs. India Universal Woman.

Sawant's recent accomplishment of completing the demanding 142 km Panch Kedar trek in Uttarakhand spotlights her physical and mental resilience, adding yet another dimension to her inspiring story. She expressed her pageant pride by emphasizing the limitless possibilities available to those driven by courage, hard work, and faith. Looking forward, Sawant aims to promote sustainable agriculture and support women's leadership, alongside preparing for international beauty competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)