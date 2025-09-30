Balancing Growth: India's Economic Divergence Challenge

Economic disparities across Indian states pose a significant challenge, according to NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery. High-income states, though home to 26% of the population, contribute 44% of the national GDP. In contrast, low-income states with 38% of the population generate only 19% of the GDP.

Bery highlighted the necessity for state-specific development strategies during a lecture at the 6th Economics Conclave in Hyderabad. He remarked on the divergence between rich and poor states and noted that even the smaller states show potential for rapid growth if strategic plans are effectively executed.

Pointing to encouraging trends, he noted an increase in aggregate employment by 150 million, with 80 million women transitioning to agricultural roles, albeit 40 million as unpaid workers. Despite their unpaid status, they contribute significantly to household economic activities, emphasizing their role in rural economies.