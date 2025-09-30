Maharashtra Battles Floods: Relief Measures Announced, Farmers Await Aid

Severe rains and floods in Maharashtra have led to widespread destruction, with an estimated 60 lakh hectares of land affected, according to initial reports. The government announced measures akin to those used in drought conditions to aid the victims.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the non-existence of a 'wet drought' provision in official manuals, yet assured farmers of necessary compensation before the Diwali festival. A comprehensive policy is expected within the week, followed by a request to the Central Government for aid.

Meanwhile, political figures, including Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, criticized the state for not halting loan recovery processes on struggling farmers, urging for immediate action and critique of the delayed plea for Central intervention.